India could generate around 600,000 tonnes of cumulative solar waste by 2030.
Five states could account for nearly two-thirds of this waste from existing solar capacity.
Gaps in recycling targets, collection and tracking threaten sustainable waste management.
Recycling could create a Rs 3,700 crore market by 2047 and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing.
India’s solar revolution has largely been measured in gigawatts installed. The next phase demands a different measure of success: how the country manages millions of solar panels when they reach the end of their useful lives. Having built infrastructure to generate solar power at scale, India now needs a circular economy that keeps the materials behind it in productive use.
A study by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) estimates that India could generate around 600,000 tonnes of cumulative solar waste by 2030. Panels may also become waste prematurely because of breakage, extreme weather, transport damage or replacement with newer technology. Managing this growing waste stream can no longer remain an afterthought.
The environmental case for early action is clear. A year-long IIT Delhi study found that metals could leach from solar panels under certain disposal conditions, particularly when panels are damaged. This does not mean operating solar farms routinely contaminate groundwater. The risk arises when damaged or discarded panels are dumped or poorly stored, allowing their protective layers to deteriorate.
The problem will also be geographically concentrated. CEEW estimates that roughly two-thirds of the solar waste expected by 2030 from existing capacity will come from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Developing collection, testing and recycling facilities near these states could reduce transport costs and make formal recovery more commercially viable.
India already has a regulatory foundation. Solar photovoltaic modules, panels and cells are covered by the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022. Producers have obligations relating to registration, record-keeping and waste management, while the Central Pollution Control Board has issued guidance on handling and storing solar waste.
The challenge is to move beyond disposal towards recovery. Unlike several other categories of electronic waste, solar panels do not currently face the same quantified recycling targets. India therefore has rules for managing solar waste but lacks a sufficiently strong mechanism to ensure that retired panels are collected and recycled at scale.
This distinction is central to the circular economy. A linear system treats solar panels as products that generate electricity before becoming waste. A circular system treats them as infrastructure whose materials can, wherever technically and economically feasible, be recovered and reused.
Traceability is essential. Once damaged panels leave a solar project, they may be auctioned or sold as scrap. But knowing who bought them does not establish what happens next. Panels may be reused, formally recycled, dismantled through informal channels or discarded. India needs a system that tracks retired panels to their final destination and verifies whether their materials have been recovered.
Developers, insurers and contractors should therefore be responsible for documenting the final destination of retired equipment. New solar projects must incorporate end-of-life management into contracts and financial planning from the outset, with responsibilities remaining clear even when ownership changes.
The economic case is equally compelling. Retired panels contain glass, aluminium, silicon, copper, silver and other potentially recoverable materials. CEEW estimates that recovering materials from India's solar waste could create a market worth around ₹3,700 crore by 2047. These materials could also feed back into domestic solar manufacturing.
This presents an opportunity to link waste management with industrial policy. Instead of treating retired panels as a disposal cost, India could develop domestic capabilities in collection, testing, repair, dismantling, recycling and material recovery. Recovered materials could become secondary inputs for manufacturing, reducing dependence on virgin resources and creating new markets around renewable energy.
However, economics will determine whether this model succeeds. Solar panels are heavy, and many large solar parks are far from industrial centres, making transportation expensive. India should develop regional collection hubs and recycling facilities near major solar clusters. Neighbouring projects could pool waste to achieve economies of scale, while contracts should specify who bears the costs of collection, transport and treatment.
India also needs clearer collection and recycling targets for solar equipment. These would create predictable demand for recycling services and encourage investment in formal processing capacity. Over time, policy should prioritise recovering valuable materials rather than merely ensuring safe storage or disposal.
Renewable energy infrastructure cannot be considered sustainable simply because it produces clean electricity. Sustainability also depends on what happens to the materials used throughout its lifecycle. A panel that is manufactured, installed, discarded and replaced without recovering its valuable materials leaves a critical part of the energy transition outside the circular economy.
India has an opportunity to turn this emerging waste challenge into an industrial capability. Its expanding solar sector could support a domestic recycling industry that recovers materials, returns them to production and strengthens the resource base of the clean-energy transition.
The first phase of India's solar expansion was about putting panels up. The next must ensure that their materials do not disappear from the economy when those panels come down. India's solar boom will be truly sustainable when the end of a panel's life becomes the beginning of another production cycle.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth