India’s solar revolution has largely been measured in gigawatts installed. The next phase demands a different measure of success: how the country manages millions of solar panels when they reach the end of their useful lives. Having built infrastructure to generate solar power at scale, India now needs a circular economy that keeps the materials behind it in productive use.

A study by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) estimates that India could generate around 600,000 tonnes of cumulative solar waste by 2030. Panels may also become waste prematurely because of breakage, extreme weather, transport damage or replacement with newer technology. Managing this growing waste stream can no longer remain an afterthought.

The environmental case for early action is clear. A year-long IIT Delhi study found that metals could leach from solar panels under certain disposal conditions, particularly when panels are damaged. This does not mean operating solar farms routinely contaminate groundwater. The risk arises when damaged or discarded panels are dumped or poorly stored, allowing their protective layers to deteriorate.

The problem will also be geographically concentrated. CEEW estimates that roughly two-thirds of the solar waste expected by 2030 from existing capacity will come from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Developing collection, testing and recycling facilities near these states could reduce transport costs and make formal recovery more commercially viable.