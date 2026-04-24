India’s steel sector 90% energy import-dependent, with 64% of new capacity coal-based: IEEFA

India’s steel sector remains dependent on imports for around 90 per cent of its metallurgical (met) coal needs, even as 64 per cent of upcoming capacity expansion is anchored in coal-based blast furnace routes, reinforcing long-term energy security risks, according to a new briefing note by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

The report showed that diversification towards US coal supplies offers only limited relief in a globally interconnected and volatile market.

Coal-heavy expansion deepens import risks

India’s target of reaching 300 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of crude steel capacity by 2030 is set to drive a sharp increase in met coal demand. About 64 per cent of the 382 MTPA capacity under development relies on coal-intensive blast furnace (BF) technology.

At an average requirement of 770 kilogrammes of met coal per tonne of steel, the planned BF capacity alone could require an additional 140 MTPA of coal, nearly doubling current supply levels.

Despite policy efforts to boost domestic production, including “Mission Coking Coal”, India’s reserves remain largely unsuitable for steelmaking due to high ash content, leaving the country reliant on imports for about 90 per cent of its met coal needs.

US gains ground as India diversifies

The United States has emerged as India’s second-largest supplier of met coal, with its share rising from about 8 per cent in FY21 to roughly 15 per cent in FY25.

This shift is supported by recent India–US trade engagements aimed at strengthening cooperation in energy and industrial supply chains. India has indicated plans to expand purchases of US energy products as part of a broader procurement strategy, with the commerce and industry minister highlighting the need to reduce dependence on a few geographies and manage price volatility.