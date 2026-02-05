India’s transport sector’s alternative-fuel shift is becoming a CNG story, but what comes next?

To begin with, it is important to examine CNG costs. The price of CNG, much like EV electricity, is not uniform across fuel providers. Between March 2025 and November 2025, the average cost of CNG across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra was as follows:

Uttar Pradesh: Rs 82.5/kilogramme (Bagpat Green Energy Private Limited) - Rs 101.3/kg (Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited)

Gujarat: Rs 79.5/kg (Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited) - Rs 83.6/kg (Torrent Gas Limited)

Maharashtra: Rs 46/kg (Sholagasco Private Limited) - Rs 96.8/kg (HP Oil Private Limited)

Assuming a CNG auto runs approximately 25-27 kilometre per kg of CNG, the fuel cost for an L5 CNG auto typically works out to:

Uttar Pradesh: Rs 3.05/km - Rs 4.05/km

Gujarat: Rs 2.9/km - Rs 3.3/km (can be lower at some low-tariff sites)

Maharashtra: Rs 1.7/km - Rs 3.9/km

Across these three states, the public-charging fuel cost for an L5 electric auto typically works out to:

Uttar Pradesh: Rs 1.3/km - Rs 1.7/km

Gujarat: Rs 1.1/km - Rs 1.6/km (can be lower at some low-tariff sites)

Maharashtra: Rs 1.4/km - Rs 1.7/km (premium fast charging can push this above Rs 2/km)

Clearly, the surface-level operational costs of electric autos are significantly lower than those of CNG autos, which is already well known. This raises the question of what is incentivising auto drivers to opt for CNG over electric. On average, the difference in upfront cost between an electric auto and a CNG auto is roughly Rs 1 lakh. Although this is high for an average auto driver, it can be recovered relatively quickly through lower operating costs, given that this is a high-mileage segment.

In Maharashtra (with benefits clearly active under the 2025 policy), the net difference in cost between a typical Bajaj CNG auto and a Bajaj electric auto after subsidies is roughly Rs 50,000-Rs 1.1 lakh. In Uttar Pradesh, there are two scenarios:

Case A: If the specific electric auto qualifies as made or assembled in Uttar Pradesh (and is registered there), the difference in cost after subsidies and waivers is Rs 70,000-Rs 1.4 lakh.

Case B: If it does not qualify (likely for many models unless assembled in the state), the difference in cost, with no state subsidy or waiver, is Rs 1 lakh-Rs 1.7 lakh.

In Gujarat (where the 2021 purchase-subsidy window has ended and tax relief applies till March 2026), the current difference in cost is around Rs 1 lakh-Rs 1.6 lakh.

Apart from the upfront cost difference, which is a major consideration for auto drivers, other important criteria include convenience and reliability. A typical auto driver is unlikely to change daily routes or add dead kilometres; if public charging locations are not conveniently located to avoid such detours, drivers are likely to refrain from transitioning to electric autos.

Charging uptime is another critical issue. Most auto drivers would prefer the convenience of charging at home. However, the ability to charge at home has not been codified in urban planning regulations. Many auto drivers, especially in urban areas, do not have access to home charging due to lack of space or compatible backend infrastructure. Parking areas in cities, particularly in urban villages, also lack adequate charging facilities.

Another contributing factor is the availability of tried-and-tested OEM models. Between 2021 and 2025, around 93 per cent of three-wheeler passenger vehicles in Gujarat across all fuels were Bajaj models. The corresponding share was 66 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and 89 per cent in Maharashtra. However, Gujarat’s market introduced an electric Bajaj auto only in 2024, Uttar Pradesh in 2023, and Maharashtra registered only one electric Bajaj auto in 2023.

The delayed introduction of the most trusted OEM model in the electric auto segment has clearly played a role in the slow adoption of electric autos, particularly in large markets such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.