Is India overproducing solar modules? SBI report says so amid US export restrictions

Over the past two years, Indian solar module makers have rapidly expanded capacity to around 100 gigawatts (GW). While this has helped reduce India's import dependence on Chinese modules and supported the country's solar growth, a report by SBI Capital Markets Ltd (SBICAPS) has indicated oversupply concerns.

India’s cumulative solar capacity is projected to reach 190 GW by 2027. As local manufacturers ramp up production to meet this demand, there’s a growing risk of oversupply, warned SBICAPS in its August report on power sector. The reasons for this is two-pronged: Sustained preference for cheaper Chinese modules and reduced scope for exports, with the United States removing incentives for solar projects, according to the report.

According to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, the export of Indian photovoltaic (PV) modules has risen exponentially, by more than 23 times, between FY22 and FY24, primarily to the US, which accounted for more than 97 per cent of India’s exports in both FY2023 and FY2024.

The growth to 100 GW has matched rising domestic demand, with solar installations jumping 60 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in financial year 2024-25 (FY25) to around 24 GW — requiring nearly 50 gigawatts direct-current (GWdc) of modules.

Solar addition pace