Jharkhand’s solar villages: How solar mini grids are changing lives in Kotam & Panso

In many rural villages of Jharkhand, life without electricity is difficult. Even where connections exist, reliable power is not. This is making it harder for small businesses to operate and for schools to function smoothly.

In Kotam and Panso, solar mini-grids are changing that reality. Providing reliable, locally generated electricity where the grid falls short.

This episode follows three stories: Sudhim Ansari, a mill owner in Panso, moving from diesel to solar. Haseeb Ansari in Kotam, running his flour mill with consistent power. And Saddam Ansari, a school director using solar electricity to support learning for nearly 400 students.

This is not just about access to electricity. It is about reliability, livelihoods and the future of rural India.