Kalpakkam: India’s indigenously developed atomic reactor attains criticality

India’s indigenously developed atomic reactor, the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu, has achieved ‘criticality’, according to a statement by the Centre.

This means the reactor can now achieve a self-sustaining nuclear fission reaction without external intervention. A nuclear fission reaction usually produces neutrons.

The Prime Minister hailed the achievement. India, he said, has taken a defining step forward in its civil nuclear journey, marking significant progress in the second stage of its nuclear programme. Modi emphasised that the advanced reactor, which has the capability to generate more fuel than it consumes, showcases the country’s strong scientific capabilities and robust engineering expertise.

The PM also highlighted that this achievement paves the way for effectively harnessing India’s vast thorium reserves under the third stage of the nuclear programme.

Calling it a proud moment for the nation, the Prime Minister lauded the commitment and efforts of all those involved in achieving this milestone.

The Prime Minister wrote on X;

“Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme.

The indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality.

This advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, reflects the depth of our scientific capability and the strength of our engineering enterprise. It is a decisive step towards harnessing our vast thorium reserves in the third stage of the programme.

A proud moment for India. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers.”