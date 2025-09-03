Kerala’s draft solar regulations may impede rooftop adoption, raise consumer costs

Various states, as per directives from the electricity regulatory commissions, sanction limits on the size of the net meter based on household consumption (sanctioned load). The most benefits in terms of electricity bills emerge from the net-metering mechanism as compared to gross or net-billing metering arrangements. There are limits applicable based on the sanctioned load size (kW) and permissible load categories under metering arrangements.

For example, under net metering a few states sanction sizes under 500 kW while others may permit up to 2 or even 3 MW. Usually, higher sanctioned load sizes are permissible under gross metering while net metering and net billing are applicable under lower sizes. Since almost 90 per cent of domestic consumers fall within 3 kW size, net metering has been allowed and preferred.

The 3 kW sanctioned load size limit on net metering mentioned in the Kerala draft regulations shall mainly impact prospective domestic consumers who were opting for rooftop solar and benefiting from lower electricity tariffs.

Changes in regulatory policies can destabilise growth of RTS

The rationale for reducing net-metering limits has not been provided. As per established research studies, utilities bear maximum losses under the net-metering mechanism as compared to the other two, but it is most beneficial for users given the high import tariffs provided (same as conventional retail tariffs) whereby net monthly costs can often be zero.

A safe rationale to assume is the dynamic pricing structures of electricity tariffs (of supplied power) and time differentials (as costs vary based on time zone of supply). For example, levy of higher charges during afternoon and evening peak hours.

Absorbing excess exported power from rooftop solar creates demand-side challenges for the utilities, especially in periods of high peak demand, low power availability and others where utilities (DISCOMs) tend to procure power from spot energy markets and exchanges, leading to high cost of power procurement. This leads to utilities incurring losses for supplying power during those time zones, especially in periods of unanticipated demands (seasonal factors). Since the net-metering mechanism bills power supplied at retail tariff rates, it creates additional financial pressures for the utilities to manage and supply power.

Often, they have to procure power from spot exchanges costing as high as Rs 10–15 / kWh, besides paying fixed costs to other generators irrespective of power drawn. As more and more customers shift towards RTS, utilities continue to bear losses (AT&C), affecting the overall operational and financial performance of the utility.

Given the sensitivity of electricity tariffs and the limited ability of consumers to bear higher costs, utilities continue to incur losses for supplying power during those periods, and often wish to shift these costs to consumers, including those without rooftop solar, thereby indirectly hampering the growth of rooftop systems.

Emerging scenarios from application of KSERC regulations

Deliberating on the consequences further, at the outset it negatively affects prospective consumers and existing ones as well. A consumer (irrespective of load size and type; residential, commercial, industrial) shall have to bear either additional on-premises storage costs which are currently Rs 16,000-18,000 / kWh, thereby incurring a further expenditure of at least Rs 40,000-50,000 besides the cost of rooftop solar systems.

The battery storage systems currently happen to be not covered under any subsidy / CFA programme.