Lack of domestic demand major hurdle for green transition of MSMEs in Maharashtra

The air is heavy with the stench of chemicals. Workers lower machine parts into acid vats. Others apply silver coating. In a cabin off the factory floor of Automat Industries—an electroplating micro enterprise in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Waluj industrial area—sits proprietor Sanjay Kulkarni.

Kulkarni has heard of ‘green transition’ in general but has not implemented an energy efficiency audit or roof top solar to reduce carbon emissions.

“I pay a Rs 3.5 lakh electricity bill for consumption of 2,000 units per month. My enterprise is smallest in the supply chain, and I don’t have funding mechanism to install solar. However, I have bought an electric truck to transport products, saving Rs 15,000 in diesel charges per month. My clients that include Siemens have not asked me deploy EE, solar and waste recycling as of now. Neither has any government agency provided information regarding the same,” he said.

The issues Kulkarni faces sum up all the hurdles Micro, Small, Medium Entreprises (MSMEs) face to turn green. No demand from the domestic market; no awareness drive by the government about the concept of green transition and related schemes of subsidies, loans for technology upgradation; alleged non-cooperative attitudes of government departments; and erratic policies by Maharashtra DISCOMS towards renewable energy.

MSMEs in Maharashtra

MSMEs contribute 30 per cent of India’s GDP, employ 110 million people and account for 46 per cent of exports, says a NITI Ayog report. They rely on fossil fuels for energy and processing, causing 135 million tonnes of carbon emissions (MtCO 2 e) in 2022. The sector is responsible for 3-4 per cent of India’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Maharashtra has 82.6 lakh or 8.26 million MSMEs (17 per cent of India) that employ 1.3 crore or 13 million people and account for 17 per cent of state GDP. The state aims to reduce 4.05 MT CO 2e emissions by 2031 through MSMEs, according to the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP) of 2024.

At the 2021 global climate summit (COP26), India committed to go net zero by 2070 and reduce emissions intensity by 45 per cent by 2030 from the 2005 level. All sectors need to participate, and industrial decarbonisation plays a key role.

Roadmap for green transition of MSMEs

NITI Ayog plans to implement National Programme for Green Transition of MSMEs through adoption of energy efficiency, green electricity and alternate fuels. This will help MSMEs to access global markets, technology, and economic benefits. The SEEAP of Maharashtra follows the national roadmap.

Schemes for green transition for MSMEs

Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Entreprises (MoMSME) in 2023 launched MSE GIFT (Green Investment and Financing for Transformation) Scheme for MSMEs to adopt green technologies through concessional finance, interest subvention and risk-sharing support. GIFT, launched under Raising and Accelerating MSE Performance (RAMP) programme, supported by the World Bank, is expected to benefit 12,000 units in four years till 2025-26. It is supposed to save energy of 1,600GWh, and 1.5 MT CO 2e emission annually. However, according to latest data, only 6,581 MSMEs are covered nationally against the goal of 12,000.

MoMSME also launched the MSE Scheme for Promotion and Investment in Circular Economy (SPICE) to support circular economy through promotion of resource efficiency, reduce environmental impact and enhance competitiveness. The scheme in four years from 2023-24 to 2026-27 aims to support 3,400 MSMEs. The number of total beneficiaries till now is seven, according to the ministry dashboard.

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) implements both GIFT and SPICE schemes. Bank officials refused provide information of number of MSME beneficiaries in Maharashtra under the schemes.

Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (MSSIDC) did not reply to email and phone calls to share number of beneficiaries MSMEs in the state under GIFT, SPICE and other green transition schemes.