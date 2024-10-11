Last year was a record-breaking milestone for solar power generation: Report

Globally, 347 gigawatts (GW) of photovoltaic (PV) capacity were added to power generation in 2023, which has made it a record-breaking year for solar power generation, revealed a new report released on October 01, 2024.

The report, Renewable Energy and Jobs – Annual Review 2024 is the product of a continuing collaboration between the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the International Labour Organization (ILO).

In 2023, the global solar capacity increased by 74 per cent than the previous record in 2022, thanks to a sharp drop in panel costs and supportive policies.

China accounted for 63 per cent of the new capacities, or 216.9 GW. The rest of the top 10 installers (the United States, Germany, Brazil, India, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan and Australia) added a combined 83.4 GW.

On the other hand, Europe, including Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, added over 54 GW in 2023, a 25 per cent increase from the previous year, while the United States added about 25 GW, 30 per cent more than the previous year.

According to the report, solar PV factories have emerged as an important export hub. India is now the third-largest manufacturer following China and Southeast Asia, while the United States and Europe have a more marginal presence.

The report estimated global solar PV employment at 7.1 million in 2023, up sharply from 4.9 million in 2022.

Of the top ten countries, four are in Asia, another three in Europe, two in the Americas and one in Oceania.

Employment in the top ten added up to 6.2 million jobs, representing some 86 per cent of the global total.

In 2023, China commanded approximately 65 per cent of global PV employment, or some 4.6 million jobs. Of Europe’s estimated 7,57,500 PV jobs in 2023, 7,19,900 were in the EU Member States. India had an estimated 318600 solar jobs (on-grid solar is estimated to have generated 238000 jobs). The United States had close to 2,80,000 PV jobs in 2023. A rise in solar PV installations in Brazil boosted related jobs to 2,64,000.

According to the report, decentralised renewable energy (DRE) is crucial for providing clean, reliable and affordable energy to remote and hard-to-electrify communities.

Although data on DRE jobs remain limited, certain technologies, such as off-grid solar PV, show particular promise. In 2023, an estimated 3,07,000 people were directly employed in DRE across India, Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda and Ethiopia.

The report underscored the importance of a people- and planet-centred approach to achieve a just and inclusive transition.

The report calls for a holistic policy framework that goes beyond the pursuit of technological innovation to rapidly meet the tripling target at the lowest-possible cost and prioritised local value creation, ensures the creation of decent jobs, and builds on active participation by workers and communities in shaping the energy transition.

The report also finds that public policies and private sector activities, together with civil society actions, must seek to balance environmental, economic and social sustainability.