The German government has signalled interest in supporting the construction of new gas-fired power plants abroad, raising questions over its commitment to international climate targets.

According to a response from the Ministry of Economic Affairs to a Green Party inquiry in the Bundestag, Berlin has issued “letters of interest” for five overseas gas projects worth a combined €893 million (about Rs 9,068 crore), including ventures in Iraq and Mexico, revealed a report by newspaper Berliner Morgenpost . The letters indicated a willingness to provide export credit guarantees, known as Hermes guarantees, to German companies. However, these do not yet constitute binding commitments.

Stopping new fossil fuel projects is crucial for countries to achieve their climate goals, accordion to a June 2024 study . Critics argue that Germany risks sending mixed signals by financing gas projects abroad while presenting itself as a climate leader at home, pointed out the Berliner Morgenpost report.

The debate comes as Germany continues to navigate its complicated energy transition. The country has pledged to generate 80 per cent of its electricity from renewables by 2030, but a legally binding target for an almost fully greenhouse gas-free grid by 2035 was dropped earlier this year, according to German climate news website Green Energy Wire . Instead, the revised Renewable Energy Act states only that Germany should aim for climate neutrality in the power sector after completing the coal phase-out.

The government says it still intends to “ideally” pull forward the coal exit from 2038 to 2030. However, the Clean Energy Wire pointed out that political resistance in eastern mining states and the slow roll-out of renewable alternatives have left ministers relying on gas plants as a bridge technology, eventually to be converted to run on hydrogen.