Lithium carbonate prices fall 10.3%, energy storage cells extend decline as market eyes 2027 surplus

Battery-grade lithium carbonate prices are projected to average around RMB 140,000 per tonne in August, down 10.3 per cent month on month, while mainstream high-capacity energy storage cell prices fell 4 per cent in July, according to a new market assessment by InfoLink Consulting.

The firm lowered its 2027 supply-demand outlook for the first time and now expects a slight lithium market surplus.

InfoLink, a global research and market intelligence firm covering the solar, energy storage and renewable energy supply chains, in its latest Energy Storage Supply Chain Price Forecast report, said market attention has shifted from near-term inventory drawdowns to expectations of longer-term supply recovery and a potential surplus in 2027.

The average price of battery-grade lithium carbonate is expected to recover slightly to RMB 145,000 to RMB 150,000 per tonne in September and October, supported by peak season demand and near-term restocking. However, the market is expected to remain slightly oversupplied in 2027, with prices potentially easing to RMB 110,000 to RMB 130,000 per tonne in the first half of the year.

Lithium is a key raw material for batteries, and sustained declines in lithium and cell prices could reduce the cost of battery energy storage systems, potentially improving the economics of renewable energy projects that increasingly rely on storage to manage the intermittency of solar and wind power.