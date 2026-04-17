“Machines are standing still”: Fuel shortages disrupt wheat harvest in Uttar Pradesh

Petrol and diesel shortages are disrupting wheat harvesting across parts of Uttar Pradesh
Farmers report machines lying idle as fuel supplies run dry during the peak harvest period
Long queues and temporary closures at petrol pumps are delaying operations in several districts
Labour shortages and recent weather damage are compounding the crisis for growers
Delays in harvesting could lead to further crop losses and financial strain
Shortages of petrol and diesel across several districts of Uttar Pradesh are beginning to affect the wheat harvest, with farmers reporting delays at a critical stage of the crop cycle.
“Machines are standing in the villages to harvest wheat and separate the grains and straw, but there is no petrol and diesel to run them,” said one farmer.
Most petrol pumps in affected areas are either closed or facing blockades, even as long queues continue to build. Wheat is the main rabi crop in the state, and this is the crucial harvesting period.
In Bahraich district, farmer Jagdev Verma has been waiting through the night with an empty can at a private petrol pump. Farmers from nearby villages have gathered at what is now the district’s only operational outlet.
Verma said a similar situation had occurred just two weeks ago, when fears of fuel shortages led to crowding and temporary restrictions at petrol pumps.
The current disruption is being linked by locals to the impact of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict in West Asia, with supply chains affected even in remote districts.
As a result, both large combine harvesters used for cutting and threshing wheat, and smaller reaper machines, have come to a standstill.
Verma added that while some labourers have returned to villages from Delhi and Haryana due to gas shortages, there is still a shortage of workers for harvesting. “Labourers are demanding higher wages this time,” he said.
This has compounded the problem for farmers already struggling with fuel shortages.
The situation is similar in neighbouring Shravasti district, where several petrol pumps have remained closed for weeks due to supply disruptions. Anand Pratap Singh, a petrol pump operator, said the outlet had to shut temporarily after its storage tank ran dry.
“Now most farmers depend on machines for harvesting, which has increased their dependence on petrol and diesel,” he said. “Farmers are suffering, and we are unable to provide them with fuel. We cannot say when the situation will return to normal.”
In Maharajganj district, residents like Yogendra Kanojia report long queues at petrol pumps, with people waiting to fill fuel for tractors, personal vehicles and other uses. Bus services connecting villages to cities have also been affected.
Farmers warn that delays in harvesting could further damage crops already affected by recent storms and rainfall.
“All petrol pumps are closed, and the wheat crop has already suffered due to storm and rain. Now any delay in harvesting will cause more losses,” said Rahul Tiwari, a farmer in Shravasti.
In Lakhimpur’s Isanagar area, residents say the crisis has persisted for over a month. At one point, nine out of ten petrol pumps in the area were shut due to supply disruptions.
While some pumps have since reopened, only about half of the wheat harvest has been completed so far.
Returning migrant workers are present in villages, but many are not participating in agricultural work. “There is no longer any MNREGA work, and returning workers are waiting for better opportunities instead of joining wheat harvesting,” said Sandeep, a resident of Isanagar.
In Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi, trader Jaynarayan said there are fewer workers available, with many leaving as cooking gas prices have risen sharply, reaching Rs 300-400 per kilogramme.
At the same time, rumours about fuel shortages are adding to the pressure, leading to overcrowding at petrol pumps and restrictions on fuel distribution in some areas.