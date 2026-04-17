“Machines are standing still”: Fuel shortages disrupt wheat harvest in Uttar Pradesh

Shortages of petrol and diesel across several districts of Uttar Pradesh are beginning to affect the wheat harvest, with farmers reporting delays at a critical stage of the crop cycle.

“Machines are standing in the villages to harvest wheat and separate the grains and straw, but there is no petrol and diesel to run them,” said one farmer.

Most petrol pumps in affected areas are either closed or facing blockades, even as long queues continue to build. Wheat is the main rabi crop in the state, and this is the crucial harvesting period.

In Bahraich district, farmer Jagdev Verma has been waiting through the night with an empty can at a private petrol pump. Farmers from nearby villages have gathered at what is now the district’s only operational outlet.

Verma said a similar situation had occurred just two weeks ago, when fears of fuel shortages led to crowding and temporary restrictions at petrol pumps.

The current disruption is being linked by locals to the impact of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict in West Asia, with supply chains affected even in remote districts.

As a result, both large combine harvesters used for cutting and threshing wheat, and smaller reaper machines, have come to a standstill.

Disruptions across districts, labour shortages add to pressure

Verma added that while some labourers have returned to villages from Delhi and Haryana due to gas shortages, there is still a shortage of workers for harvesting. “Labourers are demanding higher wages this time,” he said.

This has compounded the problem for farmers already struggling with fuel shortages.

The situation is similar in neighbouring Shravasti district, where several petrol pumps have remained closed for weeks due to supply disruptions. Anand Pratap Singh, a petrol pump operator, said the outlet had to shut temporarily after its storage tank ran dry.

“Now most farmers depend on machines for harvesting, which has increased their dependence on petrol and diesel,” he said. “Farmers are suffering, and we are unable to provide them with fuel. We cannot say when the situation will return to normal.”

In Maharajganj district, residents like Yogendra Kanojia report long queues at petrol pumps, with people waiting to fill fuel for tractors, personal vehicles and other uses. Bus services connecting villages to cities have also been affected.