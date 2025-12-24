Making EV charging accessible to Delhi

The Delhi government will roll out a new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy from the next financial year, with an emphasis on subsidies, vehicle scrappage incentives and neighbourhood-level charging infrastructure, according to the Times of India.
There were 1,957 electric vehicle charging stations installed in Delhi in December 2025, according to official data.
Delhi’s first EV Policy was notified in 2020 and expired in August 2023. It has since been extended periodically whilst the new framework is being finalised.