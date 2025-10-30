MNRE minister Joshi urges wind energy industry to up localisation target to 85%

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on October 30, 2025 urged India’s wind energy industry to boost its domestic content from the current 64 per cent to 85 per cent by 2030, aligning with the government’s self-reliant vision and efforts to build a resilient clean energy supply chain.

At the seventh edition of Windergy India 2025 in Chennai, the country’s largest wind energy exhibition and conference, Joshi said India was “already among the five countries that manufacture most wind components domestically” and could capture 10 per cent of the global wind supply chain by 2030, rising to 20 per cent by 2040.

Wind energy contributes nearly a fifth of India’s 257 gigawatt (GW) of installed renewable capacity. "India can emerge as a global manufacturing hub for turbines and components if we scale up local value addition and strengthen domestic capabilities,” the minister told reporters. The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Secretary Santosh Sarangi mentioned that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) for Wind was put out on October 29, 2025 and will be implemented.

Record installations, new manufacturing push

India currently has 54 GW of installed wind capacity, with another 30 GW under implementation and a pipeline of 25 GW, putting the country firmly on track to meet its 100 GW wind target by 2030, Joshi said.

He highlighted that the current financial year was on course to record the highest-ever annual wind additions of 6 GW, surpassing last year’s 4 GW.

“Within the first six months alone, 3 GW of new capacity was added — the highest in a half-year period so far, and another 3 GW is aimed to be added in the remaining six months. This shows the industry’s strong momentum,” Joshi said, adding that the government’s policies such as ALMM (wind) and GST reduction on wind equipment from 12 per cent to 5 per cent were directly improving project economics.

“This alone will reduce turbine costs by nearly Rs 25 lakh per megawatt (MW),” he noted.

Industry responds to the call

Girish Tanti, chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, reaffirmed the sector’s commitment to the government’s localisation mission.

“India already has around 64 per cent local content, supported by over 2,500 MSMEs across the value chain. With our existing ecosystem spanning nacelles, blades, and towers — commanding over 10 per cent of the global market share— we can achieve 85 per cent localisation in the coming years and serve 10 per cent of global demand by 2030,” Tanti said.

The new SOP for ALMM (Wind), he added, would bring uniform standards and certification processes, ensuring that “the capacity we build is truly made in India with long-term performance orientation”.

Offshore wind & transmission plans

Sarangi announced that there will be tweaks in the government’s Viability Gap Funding scheme for offshore wind that targets 1 GW in the first phase — 500 MW each in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

This comes after Solar Energy Corporation of India cancelled two offshore wind tenders in August due to economic unviability.

“We are creating a success story in offshore wind, supported by Rs 7,500 crore of viability gap funding,” he said, noting that India has an estimated 1,164 GW of onshore potential and 37 GW offshore potential.

He confirmed that wind assessment studies off the Tamil Nadu coast were showing high capacity utilisation factors of 45–50 per cent, and that tenders are likely by February 2026, with finalisation expected by mid-2026.

Sarangi also addressed industry concerns over payment delays from state power distribution companies and grid congestion, saying both issues were being pursued with state governments. He pointed to ongoing investments under the Green Energy Corridors to expand transmission capacity and reduce curtailment in renewable-rich regions.

Reiterating India’s clean energy ambitions, Joshi said: “Together, the government, industry and investors will ensure that the winds of change take India toward a cleaner, greener and energy-secure future.”