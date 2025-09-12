Need roadmap, storage and pricing reform to drive green fuels: Industry urges government

Reji Mathai, director of ARAI, said decarbonising energy offered far greater emissions cuts than just efficiency gains.

“When the goal is clear that by 2070 you have to attain Net Zero, there has to be steps taken. The alternative solution for certain cases has been very easy, just like for gasoline, it was a very good synergy with ethanol. But we are still having certain challenges with diesel. The government is looking at one alternative called isobutyl alcohol with better properties than ethanol for diesel blending,” he said.

He added that bio-CNG will be “a key game player”, while 2G ethanol and green hydrogen remain cost-intensive and need efficiency breakthroughs.

2G ethanol or second-generation ethanol is a type of biofuel produced from non-food biomass such as agricultural and forestry waste (rice straw, sugarcane bagasse, corn cobs) or energy crops. Unlike 1st generation ethanol, which uses edible crops like corn or sugarcane, 2G ethanol production utilises waste materials, thereby reducing competition with food sources, minimising food waste and addressing environmental issues like stubble burning.

Automakers echoed the need to move from technology tweaks to energy decarbonisation.

“Today, we have already achieved E20. Beyond that, we are talking about E85. When we go to E85, it is 79 per cent lower CO2. E100 is carbon neutral. If you look at CBG, it is carbon negative. So, that’s the power of decarbonising energy,” said Anoop Bhat, executive officer of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

He noted E20 already cuts emissions by 14.3 per cent, and shifting millions of CNG vehicles to bio-CNG could be a “force multiplier”.