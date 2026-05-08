Non-tariff barriers now cost more than tariffs for most countries: UNCTAD

Non-tariff measures now impose higher trade costs than tariffs for 88 per cent of countries, while developing economies are simultaneously being hit by rising tariffs and mounting compliance burdens, according to a new report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The report also found that improving transparency around trade regulations alone could reduce trade costs linked to non-tariff barriers by nearly 20 per cent.

In its May 2026 global trade update titled Invisible Barriers: The Costs of Non-Tariff Measures, UNCTAD warned that the global trading system is increasingly being shaped by regulatory restrictions, technical standards and geopolitical trade interventions rather than traditional tariffs.

“Tariffs have risen, but compliance with non-tariff measures (NTMs) remains the greater cost for most countries’ exports,” the report said.

NTMs emerge as dominant trade barrier

NTMs include technical barriers to trade, sanitary and phytosanitary standards, import licensing systems, quotas, conformity assessments and export restrictions.

While many are introduced for legitimate objectives such as food safety, environmental protection and public health, UNCTAD said they increasingly function as major determinants of market access and trade competitiveness.

The assessment found that NTMs now generate higher export costs than tariffs for 88 per cent of countries globally, based on UNCTAD calculations using International Trade Centre MacMap and UNCTAD TRAINS data.

UNCTAD said the global trade regime is undergoing a structural shift in which technical regulations, certification rules, import licensing requirements and regulatory standards are increasingly shaping who trades, what is traded and which markets remain accessible.