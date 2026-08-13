Odisha says all revenue villages electrified, but Nunaresh’s failed DRE shows how energy poverty persists beyond official coverage

“When we saw light for the first time in 2017, we were so happy that we took a stroll around our area; the entire village was lit until we realised that we would be back in the dark again,” Jugal Majhi recalled wistfully.

The village is Nunaresh or Nunresh, a remote Manda Khond or Kandha tribal settlement in the highlands of Thuamul Rampur block located in Odisha’s Kalahandi district. It comprises four hamlets with around 30 houses and nearly 200 people and is among around 15 villages in the block that remain off the grid.

Cut off from much of the outside world, Nunaresh lacks not only electricity but also safe drinking water, a school, an anganwadi centre and healthcare facilities. The nearest primary school is at least 5 kilometres away, while the nearest government hospital is in Thuamul Rampur, around 45 km away. A private hospital is around 60 km away in Bhawanipatna. There is no regular ambulance service to the village. The main road is about 3 km away, requiring residents to walk to access public transport, while reaching the clustered hamlets involves a difficult hike because there is no motorable road or basic civic infrastructure such as street lighting.

The experience of Nunaresh resumes significance as the Odisha government in February 2026 informed the state Assembly that all revenue villages in Odisha had been electrified, while a fresh survey was underway to identify households that remain without power connections.

Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister KV Singh Deo said electricity had reached every revenue village but acknowledged that some individual households remained unconnected. He said distribution companies had been asked to conduct a field survey to determine the exact number of such households.

The minister said 35,741 households had received electricity connections since 2024. In three blocks under the Bangiriposi Assembly constituency, 1,059 households were still awaiting electricity connections.

“The identified households of each district will be provided electricity connection under the state government scheme after due recommendations by the district electricity committee (DEC). In tribal areas, the non-electrified households will be covered under the PM-JANMAN scheme,” Singh Deo said.

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