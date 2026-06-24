Of Hormuz and Hamirpur

Iran’s sealing off the Strait of Hormuz led to energy problems across the globe.
The subsequent scarcity of fuel, especially natural gas, led to many locations in India reverting back to traditional, more polluting fuels.
One such location is near Kiswahi village in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region. Here, fresh babul (acacia) wood is being carbonised to produce charcoal.
The operator of the charcoal kilns said he has three kilns. About 148 kilograms of wood is loaded into each kiln at a time.
The wood is then sealed with mud and allowed to smolder inside the kiln for three days. This process produces around 30 to 35 kilograms of charcoal from each kiln.