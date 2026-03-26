Oil jumps as Iran denies talks with US, fears of prolonged war rattle energy markets

Analyses by Rapidan Energy Group, S&P Global Energy and others indicate oil prices are likely to remain elevated until shipping through the Strait of Hormuz fully resumes, despite efforts by countries to stabilise supply by releasing emergency reserves coordinated by the International Energy Agency (IEA). Earlier this month, the IEA announced the release of 400 million barrels of oil, including 172 million barrels from the US, but S&P Global Energy noted it may take months for this volume to offset the 430 million-barrel reduction in global supply recorded in March alone, particularly for Asian markets. Meanwhile, disruptions have expanded beyond tanker traffic to production itself, with 6-7 million barrels per day (bpd) of Gulf crude capacity potentially shut in, including at least 2 million bpd in Iraq, while Kuwait and other producers have curtailed output due to security and storage constraints.

“Re-starting field production of this scale will be a massive technical exercise. Depending on the reservoir and how long it is shut-in, it could take weeks, months or more to fully restore output. There is a similar concern on the downstream side as large refineries in the Gulf have stopped or curtailed operations,” said Jim Burkhard, vice president and global head of crude oil research at S&P Global Energy.

According to Janiv Shah, Vice President, Oil Markets, Rystad Energy, “Brent oil prices could reach $135 per barrel if the current situation persists for four months.”

While Tehran has said the strait remains open to ships not aligned with its adversaries, daily tanker transits have collapsed since the conflict began.

Global economic risks

The widening conflict is beginning to trigger broader economic concerns. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is running scenarios to identify countries that could require financial support if the war continues, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The IMF has asked country desks to assess current account pressures and potential financing needs, particularly in nations already running IMF programmes.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned that prolonged disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could have cascading effects on energy markets, fertiliser supply chains and global food systems.

In a report titled Global Agrifood Implications of the 2026 Conflict in the Middle East, the FAO said the conflict could raise production costs, tighten agricultural supply and push food prices higher worldwide.

“While global food markets remain more stable than during previous crises, the current war underscores the vulnerability of interconnected energy and agrifood systems and the importance of coordinated international action,” the agency said.

The FAO urged governments to stabilise markets through alternative trade routes, market monitoring and targeted support for vulnerable import-dependent countries, while longer-term measures should focus on diversifying imports, expanding domestic agriculture and investing in renewable energy and fertiliser production.

Fertiliser and food impacts

Unlike oil markets, the fertiliser sector lacks coordinated global reserves, making supply disruptions harder to manage. Prices have already begun rising, with West Asian granular urea up nearly 20 per cent in early March compared with late February, while other fertilisers such as diammonium phosphate (DAP) have also become costlier. Because nitrogen fertiliser production relies heavily on natural gas, higher energy prices are pushing up manufacturing costs. The FAO estimates global fertiliser prices could average 15-20 per cent higher in the first half of 2026 if the war continues.