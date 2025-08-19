Overcoming land constraints for powering India’s solar energy future

Solar energy has emerged as a central pillar of India’s clean energy strategy. With the target of 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity by 2030, solar energy is expected to play a leading role.

Land acquisition, however, remains a critical concern and barrier. India’s dense population and competing demands for agriculture, housing, infrastructure, and industry make large-scale land acquisition for solar parks increasingly difficult.

Without innovative solutions, land scarcity could significantly hinder the pace of solar deployment. New and Innovative Solar Applications (NISA) can address these land-related constraints, enabling India to meet its renewable energy goals sustainably and efficiently.

While the first assessment of solar potential in the country by MNRE based on use of three percent of wasteland, pegged it at 749 GW, the re-assessment made by TERI estimates the same as 4,909 GW.

Coal has historically been the backbone of India’s power generation, environmental concerns and the increasing economic volatility of non-fossil fuels are driving a shift toward renewables.

In FY 2024–25 India met a record peak power demand of 250 GW and the generation recorded was approximately 1824 TWh . Its per capita electricity consumption reached 1,395 kWh in 2023–24—up 45.8 percent from 957 kWh in 2013–14.

With strong economic growth, rapid industrialisation and urbanisation, energy demand is surging in India.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) projects peak electricity demand to rise to 366 GW by 2031–32. This is a 46.4 percent increase in less than a decade. With new data centres and digitalisation, which are adding to the demand, the anticipated demand for electricity is likely to be much higher.

Meeting this growing demand, while ensuring energy security and addressing climate goals, presents a significant challenge.

A TERI study estimates that to meet electricity demand by 2050 under a no fossil fuel scenario, India would need 1,839 GW of solar photovoltaic (PV) and 368 GW of wind capacity.

This can be achieved using NISA.

NISA refers to a suite of solar technologies designed to maximise energy generation from non-conventional surfaces, thereby minimising reliance on dedicated land. These applications represent a paradigm shift from land-intensive ground-mounted projects to integrated, multi-functional solar solutions.

The key NISA technologies include Agri photovoltaics (AgriPV), Building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), Floating solar photovoltaics (FSPV) and Rail and Road photovoltaics (RIPV).

Agri-photovoltaics

Agri-PV combines solar power generation with agriculture on the same land.

By strategically elevating solar modules, sunlight can still reach crops below, allowing for dual use of agricultural land.

Agrivoltaics can protect crops from harsh weather, reduce water consumption through shading, and provide additional income for farmers, fostering a symbiotic relationship between food and energy production. The total potential of AgriPV in India has recently been assessed by TERI as 4,177 GW.

Building integrated photovoltaics

BIPV involves integrating solar PV materials into the building envelope itself, replacing conventional building materials like facades, roofs, and windows.

This seamless integration makes buildings energy generators, enhancing aesthetic appeal while providing clean power. BIPV is particularly relevant for urban areas where land is at a premium and new construction offers opportunities for integrated design. The total potential of BIPV in India as per assessment made by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH ( GIZ) is 309 GW.

Floating solar photovoltaics

These systems involve installing solar panels on the surface of water bodies such as reservoirs, lakes, and canals. India, with its extensive network of reservoirs and water bodies, has immense potential for FSPV.

Beyond saving land, floating solar offers several advantages: the cooling effect of water enhances panel efficiency, reduces water evaporation, and minimises algae growth. The total potential of FSPV in India is 100 GW.

Rail & road photovoltaics

This refers to the installation of solar photovoltaic panels along railway and roadway infrastructure—such as station rooftops, rail tracks, highways, footpaths, noise barriers, or canopies—enabling clean energy generation without competing for additional land. The total potential of RIPV in India is 154 GW.

Need for innovative solutions

The potential estimate of these NISA applications in the Indian context presently stands at 4,740 GW. They offer a compelling solution to the land constraint challenge by promoting dual land/surface use, where energy generation coexists with other essential activities. This multi-functional approach not only maximises resource efficiency but also minimises social and environmental disruptions often associated with large-scale land acquisition.

Furthermore, NISA technologies contribute significantly to energy access, bringing power closer to communities and reducing reliance on centralised grids, which can be vulnerable to losses and outages. India has a real opportunity to create a more balanced, resilient, and sustainable energy future by expanding solar beyond just ground-mounted and rooftop systems.

As of now, India has nearly 40 Agri-PV pilots, around 10 major FSPV pilots, and a number of RIPV and BIPV solar pilots. These projects are being evaluated on techno-economic criteria, environmental impact, and business models to enable successful large-scale adoption across the country.

Enabling policy required

To accelerate the adoption of NISA, concerted efforts on the policy and implementation fronts are crucial.

Firstly, enabling policy frameworks, specific guidelines, incentives, etc, for each NISA technology will help to provide acceleration in deployment of these technologies.

The policies could, for example, mandate self-generation of a certain percentage of building demand from solar for new constructions of specific categories of buildings or offer attractive feed-in tariffs for agrivoltaics.

Secondly, support for pilot projects and demonstration sites is essential to showcase the technical feasibility, economic viability, and diverse benefits of NISA in various Indian contexts. These pilot projects can serve as learning grounds, helping to adopt technologies and address site-specific challenges.

Thirdly, inclusion of phased targets for NISA technologies in the national renewable energy targets would give a signal to the market and will eventually help in developing a supply chain eco-system for various technologies in the country.

Furthermore, financing through low-interest loans, and risk mitigation instruments, can incentivise private sector investment in these innovative solutions.

Capacity building and skill development programs are also needed to create a workforce capable of designing, installing, and maintaining NISA projects.

India’s energy future hinges on its ability to innovate and adapt. While conventional ground-mounted solar has played a crucial role, the increasing demand for land necessitates a strategic shift towards more land-efficient solutions.

Dr Arunendra Kumar Tiwari is Fellow, Electricity & Renewable Division, Energy Programme, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi.

A K Saxena is Senior Fellow & Senior Director of Electricity & Renewable Division, Energy Programme, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi.

Originally published under Creative Commons by 360info™.