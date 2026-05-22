Power Demand Tracker: India meets all-time high demand of 270.8 GW, renewable energy share 34%

Over the past week, India’s peak power demand has continued to climb to successive new highs, rising from 257.3 GW on May 18 to 260.4 GW on May 19, further to 265 GW on May 20, and ultimately reaching a record 270.8 GW on May 21, according to the Union Ministry of Power.

Renewable energy (RE) including hydro contributed 34 per cent to the peak demand, while contributing 28.9 per cent to the total energy generation for the day.