Power Demand Tracker: India meets all-time high demand of 270.8 GW, renewable energy share 34%

Over the past week, India’s peak power demand has continued to climb to successive new highs, rising from 257.3 GW on May 18 to 260.4 GW on May 19, further to 265 GW on May 20, and ultimately reaching a record 270.8 GW on May 21, according to the Union Ministry of Power.
Renewable energy (RE) including hydro contributed 34 per cent to the peak demand, while contributing 28.9 per cent to the total energy generation for the day.
The source-wise mix is as follows:
Wind energy’s absolute capacity during the peak demand stood at 13.6 GW, a rise of 9 GW in comparison to April 25’s peak demand.
The total generation from RE including hydro 1,628 million units (MU), an increase of 289 MU from April 25 or a 21.5 per cent increase within the time span.
Peak demand stayed above 260 GW for approximately 3 hours between 2 to 5pm, highlighting the impact of sustained heat during the day on the power consumption,
Maharashtra (31.5GW) recorded the highest contribution to the day’s peak demand, followed by Uttar Pradesh (29 GW) and Gujarat (25.9 GW).
Coal-based thermal remained the mainstay throughout the day, with 171.7 GW on board during peak demand, and ramping up to a maximum of 184.9 GW during non-solar hours.
The power system recorded a shortage of 0.18 GW during solar hours, while the shortage during non-solar hours stood at 2.57 GW, with seven states experiencing shortages and Haryana reporting the highest deficit.
Non-fossil sources now account for over half of India’s total installed capacity. The impact of RE during ‘peak demand’ (highest point of electrical power consumed over a specific period) is regularly visible, with a minimised role of fossil fuels especially during ‘solar hours’ (7am-7pm).
Yet, the heating planet’s impact has increased thermal cooling needs, resulting in a rise in power demand concentrated around the summer months. In 2026, peak power demand has risen sharply since April 1, increasing from 214.9 GW to a two-year high of 257.1 GW on April 25, before reaching a record high of 270.8 GW on May 21, 2026. This is a 26 per cent increase in a span of 50 days.
The Central Electricity Authority’s long-term resource adequacy plan projected a peak power demand of 270 GW for FY 2026-27, and the same has been proven true on May 21, 2026. The heating conditions have not yet dissipated, highlighting the possibility of rising demand over the coming days or weeks. The role of coordinated policy response alongside expansion of RE capacity as showcased in the addition of storage, will reduce the paradox of meeting rising heat with a fossil fuel-based power system.