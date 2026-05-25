Power Demand Tracker: On May 24, 2026, India’s peak of 247.9 GW came during non-solar hours at 22:36 pm

India’s peak power demand on May 24, 2026, was 247.9 GW. It came during non-solar hours at 22:36pm.

The source-wise mix is as follows:

1. Renewable Energy (RE), encompassing wind and hydro energy, contributed 23 per cent to the Non-solar Peak Demand. Overall RE generation fell by 46 MU, with hydro generation falling in light of lower overall demand.

2. Power shortage during daytime continued to be zero, whereas nighttime shortage fell to 0.45 GW as the systemic limit of meeting heightened nighttime continues.

3. The power demand showcased the need of flexibility in power generation with ramping up and down required at least twice in the day, the early part of the day being staggered over eight hours and evening ramps being steeper.

4. Haryana continued to report the highest energy shortage with 1.99 MU, with Maharashtra and Punjab reporting shortages at the system level.

5. On May 24, India’s peak solar generation capacity saw a fall of 7 GW during the afternoon, showcasing the need of reserve capacity to meet shortfall.

6. The overall capacity outage in Coal and Nuclear generation rose by 2.4 GW, with a total of 40.56 GW of capacity reporting outage.