Power of dung: Can India cook without imported LPG?

When the Strait of Hormuz closed, LPG supplies were disrupted, prices surged and millions of households felt the impact. Although the government later declared the crisis over, families continue to pay higher prices, while those without registered LPG connections often have little choice but to rely on the black market.

But what if India already has an alternative?

In this documentary, Down To Earth travels from urban neighbourhoods affected by rising LPG costs to villages in western Uttar Pradesh, where dung cakes have long been used as a cooking fuel. But dung cakes are not a clean fuel, and they cannot be used in cities.

So, the question becomes: can India take this same raw material and convert it into a clean fuel that can reach the whole country?

Watch the full story to find out.