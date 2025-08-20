Rajasthan curtails 4 GW of solar capacity since March, industry incurs losses of up to Rs 250 crore

Following reports that solar output in India is being repeatedly curtailed during periods of low demand to keep the grid stable and relieve congestion in transmission lines, a Delhi-based renewable energy policy advocacy body has written to the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) to act on the issue.

Subrahmanyam Pulipaka, chief executive officer of the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), told Down To Earth (DTE) on August 19, 2025, that delays in the commissioning of critical transmission infrastructure and congestion in existing lines were undermining the viability of renewable energy projects in Rajasthan and parts of Gujarat.

Since March, about 3-4 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity has been curtailed in Rajasthan, causing losses to the industry of up to Rs 250 crore to date, he said.

Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have also reportedly been facing curtailment, but Pulipaka clarified, “In my records, there is zero curtailment in Tamil Nadu. As far as Gujarat is concerned, it is in sub-megawatts (MW). There is not much impact.”

Solar power curtailment is the practice of intentionally reducing the output of solar power generation, either at a specific solar farm or across a broader grid, to manage grid stability and avoid oversupply, thus protecting the grid. It happens when the amount of solar power being generated exceeds the grid’s capacity to absorb or distribute it, or when low demand or negative electricity prices make it uneconomical to send all the generated power to the grid.

According to details on the National Solar Energy Federation of India’s (NSEFI) website accessed on August 18, 2025, solar projects have faced curtailments amounting to 1,408 GW since the 2019 lockdown. The data is no longer available on the website.

However, Pulipaka later clarified that the figure of 1,408 GW cited was inaccurate. Curtailment during the 2020 lockdown amounted to around 323 million units of solar power, he said. “If I say there has been a curtailment in a 1 gigawatt plant, the entire 1 gigawatt is not curtailed; the plant is curtailed instead, and it could be only 300 MW (megawatt) or 100 MW for 15 minutes," Pulipaka said, citing an example.