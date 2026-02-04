Rajasthan’s new demand flexibility rules explained: How shifting electricity use could unlock more solar power

India’s power grid is increasingly defined by a mismatch: solar energy floods the system during mid-day hours, while demand peaks in the morning and evening. Rajasthan’s new demand flexibility and demand side management regulations aim to bridge this gap by nudging consumers to shift when they use electricity, reducing reliance on coal-fired power during peak hours.

The Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RERC) has notified the Demand Flexibility (DF) / Demand Side Management (DSM) Regulations, 2026 , which are slated to come into effect from April 1, 2026. The regulations are currently open for public comments and inputs until February 17, 2025. They aim to integrate higher levels of renewable generation by activating demand-side mechanisms and reducing peak power infrastructure costs. The regulations obligate distribution companies (DISCOM) operating in the state to treat electricity demand as a dispatchable and monetisable grid resource.

The regulations follow the state’s Clean Energy Policy, 2024 , which envisages demand-side management through various modes to integrate higher renewable energy into the power grid. The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, through its 2023 regulations , had recommended that DISCOMs undertake Integrated Resource Planning with robust demand forecasting as a foundational prerequisite. Rajasthan’s notification follows similar regulations issued by Maharashtra’s electricity regulatory commission (ERC) in 2024 and Karnataka’s ERC in 2025.

Rajasthan plays a significant role in India’s clean energy transition, with 36.6 gigawatts (GW) of installed solar capacity — the largest among Indian states — contributing 26.9 per cent of India’s total solar capacity. With these notifications, DISCOMs encompassing 48 per cent of India’s installed solar capacity are now required to embed demand flexibility into their operational and planning frameworks, marking a structural shift in distribution system governance.