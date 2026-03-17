Renewable Pioneers: How South India is powering energy transition

The year 2025 was a landmark of sorts for India. It saw the country record the largest drop in greenhouse gas emissions among the major economies of the world. Part of the credit goes to the power sector, which saw a year-on-year decline in emissions for the first time since 2020. While in 2020, the decline in emissions was attributable to the pause in economic activity due to COVID-19, this time, the drop is said to be powered by expansion and growth of renewable energy projects.