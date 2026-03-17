Renewable Pioneers: How South India is powering energy transition

The year 2025 was a landmark of sorts for India. It saw the country record the largest drop in greenhouse gas emissions among the major economies of the world. Part of the credit goes to the power sector, which saw a year-on-year decline in emissions for the first time since 2020. While in 2020, the decline in emissions was attributable to the pause in economic activity due to COVID-19, this time, the drop is said to be powered by expansion and growth of renewable energy projects.
India has rapidly expanded its renewable energy (RE) sector over the past decade, achieving more than 250 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2025, according to the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) data. The country is already the world’s third largest solar and fourth largest wind power market, and aims to produce 500 GW of clean energy by 2030.
Two states—Karnataka and Tamil Nadu—are at the forefront of the country’s transition to RE. Together, they generate 23 per cent of India’s renewable energy. For solar and wind energy alone, as of January 2026, Karnataka accounted for 10 per cent of India’s installed capacity and Tamil Nadu 12 per cent. What is remarkable is how they have achieved the transition. Karnataka faced acute energy shortage just a decade ago but is now power surplus for most part of the year, with half of its electricity coming from renewables.
Tamil Nadu was ahead of the global RE curve and set up its first commercial wind farms in 1986, even before climate change was mainstreamed and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was formed to provide policymakers with scientific assessments on the looming global crisis. It now seeks to set up India’s first offshore energy plants—windmills in the sea.
The RE growth trajectories of the two states offer critical lessons for others—Karnataka for its rapid pace of transition and Tamil Nadu for its foresight in adopting technology. They also face unique challenges, which provide lessons of their own…
(With inputs from Binit Das)
This article was originally published as part of the cover story Powering transition in the March 16-31, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth