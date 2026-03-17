Renewable Pioneers: How Tamil Nadu took an offshore leap

The air in Muppandal, a village in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district, vibrates with the hum of turbines. Situated in the Western Ghats on the southern tip of India, Muppandal is home to India’s largest onshore wind farm, with an installed capacity of 1.5 GW. The groundwork for Tamil Nadu’s journey to become the pioneer of wind energy in India was laid when the Danish International Development Agency, in partnership with Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) and MNRE, installed 110 pilot wind turbines across the state between 1985 and 1992. The state’s geographic advantage—consistent monsoon winds funnelled through the ridges of the Western Ghats—gave it a natural advantage that no policy could replicate elsewhere.