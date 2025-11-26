Renewables drive 3.6% rise in India’s power output in July-September 2025

Even as generation expanded, India’s upstream transition accelerated at a record pace. The country posted its highest-ever quarterly net capacity addition of 16,071 megawatts in the third quarter of 2025, with non-fossil fuel sources accounting for nearly 83 per cent of the new installations. Solar alone contributed 11,084 MW, followed by coal (2,760 MW), wind (1,449 MW) and large hydro (730 MW).

This pushed India’s total installed power capacity past the 500 GW milestone, reaching 500.9 GW by the end of September. Of this, 256 GW or 51.1 per cent now comes from non-fossil fuel sources. Solar continued to dominate with a 69 per cent share of new additions, supported by developers rushing to commission projects ahead of higher interstate transmission system charges introduced in July 2025.

Between January and September, India added 38,887 MW of net new capacity — a 59.4 per cent increase on the same period in 2024. Solar (29,468 MW), wind (4,961 MW) and large hydro (3,140 MW) remained the key drivers, even as coal capacity also ticked up.

States saw a reshuffling in rankings. Maharashtra led renewable additions in the third quarter with 3,362 MW, fuelled by soaring open-access solar demand from industrial consumers. The growth pushed its total renewable capacity to 27,959 MW, overtaking Tamil Nadu to become India’s third-largest renewable energy state after Rajasthan and Gujarat.

But the rapid additions have put growing pressure on the electricity grid. Solar curtailment rose 12 per cent in October compared with May, highlighting transmission bottlenecks as renewable output outpaces midstream infrastructure.

Investment momentum has kept pace. Renewable energy investments more than doubled year-on-year to US$5.23bn in the third quarter of 2025, bringing the nine-month total to US$18bn — already surpassing full-year investments made in 2022, 2023 and 2024.