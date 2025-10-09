Renewables have now passed coal globally — and growth is fastest in countries like Bhutan and Nepal
The global shift to renewable energy is marked by significant progress in smaller nations like Bhutan and Nepal, where clean energy adoption is driven by economic and energy security needs.
These countries are diversifying energy sources and embracing electric vehicles, showcasing unique paths to sustainability.
Their efforts highlight the varied motivations and strategies in the global transition away from fossil fuels.
For the first time, renewables have as the world’s leading source of electricity, in keeping with International Energy Agency for this historic shift.
But progress is uneven. The shift away from fossil fuels in the United States and the European Union — but accelerated sharply in developing nations.
China for the of its shift. But many smaller nations are now taking up clean energy, electric vehicles and battery storage at remarkable speed, driven by governments, businesses and individuals.
Importantly, these moves often aren’t about climate change. Reasons range from cutting dependence on expensive fossil fuels and international market volatility to reducing reliance on unreliable power grids to finding ways to boost livelihoods.
Pakistan’s is partly a response to spiking power prices and grid unreliability. Meanwhile Pacific nations see clean energy as a way the crippling cost of importing diesel and expand electricity access.
My has given me insight into the paths four countries in South Asia have taken to seize the benefits of clean technology, each shaped by unique pressures and opportunities. All are moving rapidly, blending necessity with ambition. Their stories show the clean energy path isn’t one-size-fits-all.
Bhutan: from hydropower giant to diversified energy
The landlocked Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has long relied on hydroelectricity. But the country faces a persistent challenge: .
Most of Bhutan’s plants are , meaning they don’t have large dams. As a result, power generation drops sharply during dry winter months when river flows are low, particularly between January and April.
At the same time, has driven up demand for power, outstripping winter capacity. Climate change is expected to worsen this variability.
During these months, Bhutan shifts from its role as to an importer, buying electricity from India. But imports aren’t a long-term solution.
To secure reliable supply year-round, Bhutan’s government is . To that end, up to 300 megawatts of solar is expected to be installed, potentially as soon as . Bhutan’s first is under construction.
Over time, Bhutan will blend hydro with solar, wind and biomass to create a more balanced clean energy mix.
Nepal: electric cars in Kathmandu
Nepal has long imported all its petrol from India. But when India launched an unofficial blockade in 2015, vital supplies and fuel tankers stopped coming. Fuel prices . People queued for days at petrol stations, while black-market prices soared and public transport collapsed. Households, already enduring many hours of , faced even worse conditions.
The crisis exposed Nepal’s deep vulnerability. The mountainous nation makes its own electricity, largely through hydropower. But it had to import petrol.
In 2018, authorities launched an to shift to electric vehicles and free the nation from dependence on imports. Electric vehicles would charge on domestic hydropower and reduce Kathmandu’s well-known air pollution. The plan called for electric vehicles to reach 90 per cent share of new commuter vehicle sales (including popular two-wheelers) by 2030.
This year, the electric vehicle share for new four-wheel vehicles , jumping in just the past year. Exemptions and incentives have supported this growth. As electric vehicles surge, new charging station and maintenance businesses have emerged.
It’s not all smooth sailing. A protest movement Nepal’s government, creating uncertainty. Analysts stable government policy and infrastructure investment will be essential.
Sri Lanka: innovation emerging from crisis
Between 2022 and 2023, a serious economic crisis hit Sri Lanka. Citizens reeled from , such as fuel shortages, 12-hour blackouts and punishing electricity price hikes of over 140 per cent. Half a million people were disconnected from the grid as they were unable to pay.
The crisis showed how fragile the island nation’s energy system was. Authorities looked for better options. Hydroelectricity has long been a mainstay, but solar and wind are growing rapidly.
Sri Lanka runs on about , with hydro the largest contributor by far. By 2030, is to reach 70 per cent renewable energy.
While renewables offer cheap power, they have to be coupled with energy storage and new systems to integrate them into the grid.
In response, universities, international partners and companies have worked to integrate renewable energy in the grid, artificial intelligence-based systems to improve reliability and supply to consumers. For instance, they can reduce voltage fluctuations associated with high uptake of rooftop solar. Importantly, some of these projects have a gender focus, prioritising women-led small enterprises and training for women engineers.
The crisis may prove a turning point by exposing vulnerabilities and pushing Sri Lanka to adopt new energy solutions.
Maldives: bringing solar to diesel-dependent islands
Few countries are more vulnerable to fossil fuel dependence than the Maldives. Spread across 1,000 islands, the nation relies on imported diesel for power generation, with high transport costs and exposure to oil price swings.
In 2014, Maldivian authorities launched the Preparing Outer Islands for Sustainable Energy Development as part of a plan to reach net-zero by 2030. The project around 160 poorer islands further from the capital, progressively replacing a reliance on diesel generators with solar arrays, battery storage and upgraded power grids.
Women’s economic empowerment is a priority, as women-led enterprises run solar systems and utilities train female operations officers. The Maldives government released a , which has a welcome focus on the “just energy transition” — ensuring communities benefit equitably.
For the Maldives, renewables are more than an environmental choice — they are a lifeline for economic survival and resilience.
Lessons from the margins
While these energy transitions rarely make global headlines, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives show how smaller economies are finding their own pathways to cleaner, more resilient energy.
Their reasons to act stem from different crises, from blockades to economic upheaval. But each nation is working to turn challenge into opportunity.
Principal Advisor, Just Energy Transition and Health, Nossal Institute for Global Health,
