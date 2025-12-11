RERC says no to new 3,200 MW coal power citing consumer interest and cheaper alternatives

The Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission (RERC) rejected Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd’s (RUVITL) proposal to build 3,200 megawatts (MW) of new coal-based capacity in an order dated November 18, 2025 , ruling that the developer had failed to provide any technical or policy justification that could supersede the Central Electricity Authority’s (CEA) Resource Adequacy Study 2025 or the state’s Clean Energy Policy 2024 .

RUVITL had petitioned for new coal-based firm power as essential to meet the state’s rising energy demand and manage grid frequency. However, the RERC found these claims insufficient. It noted that Rajasthan already faces significant renewable energy (RE) curtailment during daytime hours, and that adding inflexible coal capacity would not only exacerbate the issue but also prove economically unviable due to the high tariff costs of building plants far from coal mines.

Furthermore, the RERC’s detailed order highlighted the excessive cost of the proposed thermal power vis-à-vis alternative RE solutions along with battery energy storage system (BESS). Additionally, it directed RUVITL to explore the emerging trend of short-term peak power purchase agreements (PPA). This approach, the regulator noted, would allow the state to meet high-load demand without locking consumers into expensive, long-term fixed charge liabilities for the next 25 years.

Plans for rising demand

In 2023, the CEA established a Resource Adequacy Framework to help states plan for sufficient, cost-effective capacity to meet future demand. Under this framework, resource adequacy plans (RAP) were issued for each state, extending through 2035-36.

Initially, the RAP 2024 projected that Rajasthan would require an additional thermal capacity of 3,246 MW by 2031-32 to ensure long-term system reliability. This projection aligned with the state’s steady demand growth, with energy needs expected to rise by 5.3 per cent annually and peak demand by 4.5 per cent annually between 2023-24 and 2031-32.

However, the landscape shifted in August 2025, when the CEA issued a revised RAP . This update, covering the period up to 2035-36, drastically reduced the projected requirement for additional thermal capacity to just 1,905 MW by 2035-36 — a 40 per cent reduction — with no new addition for 2031-32. This shift completely undercuts the rationale for 3,200 MW of new coal.

Further weakening the case for new coal was the commissioning of major projects between the filing of the original petition and the final hearing. The Prime Minister inaugurated the 2,800 MW Banswara Nuclear Power Project and the 2,400 MW Nabinagar Thermal Power Plant , with Rajasthan’s allocated capacity from the projects totalling 2,400 MW. This provides round-the-clock firm power to the state, exceeding the predictions made in the RAP.

Additionally, RUVITL has already contracted 1,950 MW of lignite- and gas-based power, along with 6,630 MW of Firm Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE), to come online by 2030-31 through various memoranda of understanding and PPAs. The RERC noted that RUVITL had failed to furnish information regarding these existing contracts to the CEA before floating the tender for the new 3,200 MW coal plant.

Elaborating on the aspect of underdeveloped reasoning while floating of tender, Maria Chirayil, senior research associate, Prayas (Energy Group) stated that with the increasing penetration of RE, new coal-based capacity is likely to be only suitable to serve non-solar peak demand in the medium term.

“But even in the medium term, alternative sources of power such as FDRE and RE + storage will be increasingly viable with lower risk of lock-ins. Shorter gestation period of the alternative fuels mean, we decide on their capacity addition with greater cost discovery at later yet more opportune moments. This will avoid premature financial burden on distribution companies (discom),” she said.

Costs under the scanner

The Supreme Court of India, in the BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd. vs Union of India judgment dated August 6, 2025, emphasised the need to safeguard consumer interest in all decisions of the RERC. In paragraph 30 of the judgment, the court mandated that tariff determination must adopt commercial principles, encourage competition, and promote efficiency to protect consumers.

The tender floated by RUVITL stipulated that the new 3,200 MW plant must be built in state itself. Given that coal mines are primarily centred in the central and eastern parts of India, this location raised the final power tariff by 15 to 20 per cent. The RERC noted that locating the plant closer to the coal source, in states like Chhattisgarh, would provide substantial savings on coal transportation (around Rs 3,800 per tonne). This geographic penalty alone translates to an estimated Rs 2,264 crore in annual savings that the discom would forgo. Furthermore, placing the associated grid infrastructure within Rajasthan added additional capital expenditure for the state exchequer.

Cost estimates suggest that building new coal power currently costs around Rs 11.5 crore per MW. Due to the geographical coal travel, the final tariff for the new unit was projected to reach approximately Rs 7 per kilowatt hour.

The largest financial argument against the coal plant came from the comparison with BESS, which can provide similar firm power needs for the grid.