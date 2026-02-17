Researchers improve method to generate clean energy from human urine

Researchers have refined a technique that turns human urine into electricity, advancing a low-cost approach to both wastewater treatment and renewable energy generation.

A team of bioresource engineers at McGill University found that higher concentrations of urine significantly improve the performance of microbial fuel cells (MFC). MFCs are devices that use naturally occurring bacteria to break down organic waste while producing electricity.

The study helps answer a question that has limited progress in the field: How does urine concentration affect power output, pollutant removal and the behaviour of microbes inside the system?

“While MFCs are known to clean wastewater and generate electricity, the specific effects of different urine concentrations on their electrochemical function, pollutant removal efficiency and microbial community behaviour are still not well understood,” said co-author Vijaya Raghavan, professor of bioresource engineering, in a statement . “Our work systematically examines how varying urine proportions affect both the microbes and the energy they produce.”