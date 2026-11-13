Siang hydropower project and the challenge of local consent

Protesters offer a different account of how the clashes began. Some say they were preparing to disperse when they heard explosions. “Then stones started raining from both sides. After that, the situation escalated,” one protester told Down To Earth (DTE).

By October 27, anti-dam protests had spread to Upper Subansiri district, where opposition to another proposed hydropower project prompted a shutdown amid reports of property damage. On October 31 and November 1, students, community leaders and activists organised a demonstration in Delhi against the Siang hydropower project. At least 26 people, including five juveniles, had been arrested in connection with the October 23 violence in Pasighat, while six others were detained for questioning.