Solar meets 75% of new electricity demand as gas loses ground for fifth year, finds report

The share of natural gas in the global electricity mix fell for the fifth consecutive year in 2025, signalling a structural shift in the power sector as renewable energy meets more of the world’s rising electricity demand, according to a new analysis by energy think tank Ember.

Gas accounted for 21.8 per cent of global electricity generation in 2025, down from 23.9 per cent in 2020, the report said. Gas-fired power generation continued to rise in absolute terms, but its growth has slowed sharply as solar and wind expanded at a much faster pace, Ember said.

Between 2021 and 2025, gas generation grew at an average annual rate of 1.6 per cent, nearly half the 2.9 per cent annual growth recorded between 2016 and 2020, according to the analysis.

In 2025, global gas generation increased by just 38 terawatt-hours (TWh), or 0.6 per cent, the report said. By contrast, solar generation rose by 636 TWh, making its increase 17 times larger than the growth in gas generation, Ember said.

Solar alone met around 75 per cent of global electricity demand growth in 2025, while gas contributed less than 5 per cent, according to the analysis.

Over the past five years, clean power led by solar and wind met around 68 per cent of global electricity demand growth, reducing the need for additional gas-fired generation, the report said. “The economics and energy security case for electricity are increasingly moving in the same direction,” Malgorzata Wiatros-Motyka, senior electricity analyst at Ember, said in a statement.

“As renewables lower costs while reducing exposure to fuel price shocks and geopolitical disruptions, gas is steadily losing the advantages that once made it the default fuel for power system growth,” she said.