SoLAR Phase II launched to scale climate-resilient solar irrigation across South Asia and East Africa

Studies under Gujarat’s Suryashakti Kisan Yojana found that grid-connected SIPs did not increase groundwater extraction, while delivering significant climate benefits. It resulted in about 12.3 tCO2 offset per farmer per year, more than double that of off-grid systems. IWMI also trained more than 2,000 farmers, enabling a 23 per cent rise in net energy evacuation and an average additional income of Rs 14,000 per farmer.

In Madhya Pradesh, women-led solar service enterprises piloted through self-help groups improved irrigation access, supported a shift to higher-value crops and raised household earnings — demonstrating the potential of gender-inclusive models.

Off-grid SIP pilots also reduced diesel dependence and strengthened livelihoods. Insights from these interventions have been shared with the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and are expected to inform the design of PM-KUSUM 2.0 in 2027.

As of July 2025, the PM-KUSUM scheme benefitted a total of 1,439,617 farmers, as per official figures.

Phase II: Scaling what works, across regions

The expanded programme will strengthen the enabling ecosystem for solar energy for agriculture through evidence-based policy design, innovative financing, stronger institutional capacities and the establishment of living labs to support context-specific solutions.

SolaReady, a spatial decision-support platform designed to help governments and practitioners plan solar irrigation interventions, was also launched. The dashboard maps solar irrigation opportunities aligned with climate adaptation, mitigation and groundwater sustainability.