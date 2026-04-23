Solar villages: How women run a solar mini grid in Gumla, Jharkhand

In Jharkhand’s Gumla district, a quiet revolution is underway. In Patratoli village, women have taken charge of a solar mini grid, ensuring reliable electricity for their community. They are called Solar Vali Didis — local women trained to run, manage, and maintain clean energy systems.

This episode tells the story of the Rani Urja Mandal, a women-led collective that is not just powering homes, but also enabling livelihoods, safety, and independence. From reducing dependence on diesel to lighting up streets and small businesses, the impact is visible across the village.

Through voices of women like Alma, Jyoti and Susila, we explore how decentralised renewable energy is transforming rural life — socially and economically.