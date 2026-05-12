Solar Villages: No electricity for decades until solar mini-grid reached Simdega villages

In the remote forest villages of Sugadongar and Semardema in Simdega, Jharkhand, tribal communities lived for decades without electricity, even long after India’s Independence. Hidden deep inside the forests, these villages remained disconnected from reliable power for years.

Only in recent years have these communities finally received electricity through solar mini-grids, bringing light to homes and transforming everyday tribal life.

In this episode of the series, Solar Villages, Down To Earth travels into rural Jharkhand to document stories of resilience, isolation, and how clean energy is changing lives in one of India’s most remote regions.