South Africa unveils $127 billion energy plan to end power crisis and add 105,000 MW by 2039

South Africa has unveiled a new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2025) to end its prolonged electricity crisis and secure the country’s energy future. The plan, announced by Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on October 19, 2025, aims to add 105,000 megawatts (MW) of new generation capacity by 2039 through a mix of renewable, nuclear, gas, and distributed energy sources.

The government will invest 2.2 trillion Rand ($127.5 billion) to stabilise power supply and revive the economy. Ramokgopa described the IRP as a “policy of government” rather than a “wish list”, adding that it would be a “living plan” subject to regular review in line with changing national and global conditions.

“This is what is going to drive the electricity agenda in the country for the period that we are going to define,” said Ramokgopa. “We’re going to ensure that we achieve a number of elements going forward.”

Under the plan, new generation capacity will include 25,000 MW of solar PV, 34,000 MW of wind, 5,200 MW of nuclear, 16,000 MW of gas, 8,500 MW of energy storage, and 16,000 MW of distributed generation.

At present, around 58 per cent of South Africa’s installed capacity comes from coal, with renewables, including rooftop and grid-connected solar and wind, making up about 28 per cent, and 3 per cent from nuclear power. The plan seeks to ensure secure, affordable and environmentally responsible electricity supply by balancing generation with demand.