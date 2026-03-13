South Asia bets on LNG demand surge as India leads 110 mtpa import expansion

Yet the scale of the LNG boom remains uncertain, according to the GEM March report.

The region’s experience during the global gas crisis in 2022 revealed the risks of relying on imported LNG. Spot prices surged to around $70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pricing Bangladesh and Pakistan out of the market and triggering power shortages.

Although prices have since eased to around $11/mmBtu, demand growth has remained weaker than expected. Over the past decade, South Asian countries have cancelled or shelved two to three times more LNG import capacity than they have actually built, reflecting persistent concerns over cost, financing and infrastructure bottlenecks.

Government strategies across the region are also diverging. India is actively promoting gas development and aims to raise the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 per cent, supported by the expansion of the national gas grid and new LNG terminals.

Pakistan, however, has signalled a shift away from LNG after the price shocks earlier this decade, while Bangladesh’s new government is expected to prioritise renewables and domestic gas resources.

Even in India, LNG faces growing competition. Renewable power is expanding rapidly, and the country is projected to meet around 42 per cent of its electricity demand with renewables by 2030, potentially limiting the role of gas in the power sector.

For now, South Asia remains a critical market for the global LNG industry. But whether it absorbs the coming wave of supply will depend largely on whether LNG prices fall low enough to compete with coal, renewables and domestic fuels in the region’s energy mix.