Southeast Asia’s $208-bn nuclear push hinges on small modular reactors: Wood Mackenzie

Southeast Asia will need investments of about $208 billion to develop 25 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power capacity by 2050, with small modular reactors (SMR) emerging as the preferred choice despite steep costs, according to a new analysis by energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

The report, titled What if Southeast Asia goes nuclear?, marks a striking shift from Wood Mackenzie’s current base-case outlook, which projects no nuclear capacity additions in the region through 2050. At present, no Southeast Asian country operates nuclear power plants, and most rely heavily on coal and natural gas for baseload electricity

“Nuclear power offers Southeast Asian governments an interesting proposition: emissions-free baseload power that can be deployed without major grid upgrades,” said Robert Liew, director for Asia Pacific (excluding China) renewables research at Wood Mackenzie. “Yet the region’s limited operational experience raises significant risks around political opposition, cost overruns and long-term uranium fuel security.”

SMRs gain ground despite cost premium

The study underscored that SMRs are expected to dominate the region’s nuclear landscape, despite their projected generation cost of $220 per megawatt-hour (MWh) by 2050, more than double the $101 / MWh estimated for large-scale conventional nuclear reactors.

“Regardless of upfront capital requirements, SMRs offer significant advantages in deployment speed and regulatory complexity,” Liew said.