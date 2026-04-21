Sunita Narain show: War will change the energy map of the world. What will it mean for energy transition?

There is a great energy disruption in our world today because of what I would call the senseless US-Israel war against Iran. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran because of this aggression has meant that 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas supplies are hit.

Governments in both rich and poor countries are warning their people of dire times ahead, unlike anything seen before by this generation: Acute energy scarcity, rationing and even the prospect of cars and aeroplanes running out of fuel. This is colliding with the energy transition that was happening in our world — moving away from fossils to renewables; from petrol and diesel vehicles towards electric.

What will this great energy disruption do to the existing energy disruption? What does it mean for us in the countries of the South where cost of energy determines our economy and livelihoods? The question is what will the future energy map look like?