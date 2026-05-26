The Napier Mirage: Why India’s BioCNG dream is quietly running on empty optimism

Napier grass known variously as elephant grass, hybrid Napier, Super Napier, Pakchong-1, CO-5, or Red Napier depending on which seed company you spoke to last became the great hope of feedstock based BioCNG. Unlike cattle dung, which is geographically fragmented and seasonally inconsistent, unlike crop residue, which is monsoon locked and politically sensitive, Napier was supposed to be the disciplined, plantation style energy crop India had been waiting for. The numbers were intoxicating. Yields of 250, 300, even 400 tonnes per acre per year. Three to four harvests annually. Methane potentials that, on paper, made the financial models sing.

Visit those same farms today and the picture is more complicated.

I have spent time on Napier fields across three states over the past two years, and the variation is staggering. On one well-managed farm in interior Andhra Pradesh, with drip irrigation, disciplined fertigation and timely harvesting, the crop genuinely delivered close to 280 tonnes per acre annually. Forty kilometres away, on similar looking soil but with bore well water of higher salinity and a farmer who could not get labour during the second cutting window, the same hybrid struggled past 130 tonnes. Neither farmer was lying. Neither seed supplier was lying. The land was simply telling a more honest story than any DPR could capture.

This is the first quiet scandal of the sector. The yield numbers driving project financial models in India are largely borrowed from research station data or from Thailand and the Philippines, where Pakchong 1 was originally bred. They are not lies, but they are not promises either. And when a project’s entire economics rest on a feedstock yield that can swing by a factor of two depending on soil microbiome, irrigation discipline and labour availability, the gap between the spreadsheet and the digester becomes the place where promoters lose their savings.

The second scandal is even less discussed, because it requires understanding what happens to Napier between the field and the plant.

Fresh Napier cannot be fed continuously into a digester. A serious BioCNG plant needs feedstock available 365 days a year, which means the grass must be ensiled chopped, compacted, sealed under plastic, and allowed to ferment anaerobically for weeks before use. This sounds straightforward. It is not. The age of the grass at harvest matters enormously. A crop cut at 45 days is biochemically a different substance from one cut at 60 days, which is different again at 75 days. As the plant matures, lignin climbs, digestibility falls, and the methane you can extract per tonne declines even as your tonnage rises. Most farmers, left to their own rhythms, harvest late. Most plants, designed on early harvest data, then under perform.

Silage adds another layer. A Napier pile ensiled for 30 days, tested in a laboratory, will give one BMP reading. The same pile tested at 45 days gives another. At 60 days, another still. Dry matter losses during ensiling can range from 8 to 22 percent depending on chopping length, compaction quality, and whether the plastic sheet held against monsoon winds. I have personally seen project promoters sign engineering, procurement and construction contracts based on a single BMP test performed on day one fresh grass the most flattering possible number only to find their plant producing 60 per cent of designed capacity once real silage starts moving through it.