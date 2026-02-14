The Sunita Narain Show: How to fit solar into electricity?

Think of roof, and you see solar panels. Think of solar, and you see the energy generated during the day, powering appliances and even feeding into the grid, from which it can be bought back at night when the sun is not shining.

It’s the world’s most uber solution, where each of us becomes a generator of electricity. It works because solar is modular; the panels can fit almost anywhere, unlike thermal or nuclear generators. While building utility-scale solar plants requires vast amounts of land, which is always scarce and often contested, in this model every available roof becomes a power plant.

There is a need to expound on the known advantages of rooftop solar. The potential is enormous. Why, then, is progress still not at a transformative scale despite all effort, including by the Indian government? Why is this Uber solution to the world’s energy and climate crisis, not reaching its potential?

The real question is how this technology will integrate with existing electricity distribution systems. The challenge is not unique to India. All new technologies follow a similar path: they must find ways to displace the old to secure their place in the sun—in this case, quite literally.

