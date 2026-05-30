Energy
The Sunita Narain Show: India’s clean energy transition and the new oil shock with rising heat
As global oil disruptions reshape energy security, the challenge is no longer whether renewable energy works, but how solar and wind can reliably fit into India’s power grid
India’s energy transition is at a crucial moment. As global oil disruptions reshape energy security, the challenge is no longer whether renewable energy works, but how solar and wind can reliably fit into India’s power grid.
This episode explores how India is moving towards displacing coal, why battery storage and flexible grids matter, and how global supply chains from oil to green technology are changing the future of energy.