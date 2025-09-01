UK’s net zero path in turmoil? Tories push oil and Labour rows over hydrogen scheme

Britain’s path to net zero has been thrown into uncertainty, with the Conservative opposition pledging to revive North Sea oil and gas extraction while Labour faces cabinet divisions over a flagship hydrogen project.

Kemi Badenoch, Conservative leader, said a future Tory government would extract “every last molecule” of oil and gas from the North Sea, according to the Financial Times . She pledged to strip environmental conditions from offshore regulation, rebranding the North Sea Transition Authority as the “North Sea Authority” with a single mandate to maximise fossil fuel production.

Badenoch described the UK’s move away from oil and gas extraction as “a unilateral act of economic disarmament”, arguing it was “absurd” to leave resources untapped while “neighbours like Norway” exploited the same seabed. She insisted the shift would prioritise “common sense, economic growth and our national interest”.

The Conservative pivot marks a sharp departure from the party’s previous stance. It was under a Tory government that the UK enshrined the net zero target in law in 2019 and hosted the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow two years later.

Badenoch, however, has dismissed the 2050 net zero deadline as “fanciful” and is seemingly tapping into public discontent over rising household energy bills.

Her stance sets up a clear confrontation with the Labour government. Labour has vowed to block new oil and gas exploration licences , arguing they are incompatible with the Paris Agreement’s climate goals and will not lower consumer prices. Ed Miliband, energy secretary, has pledged to make Britain’s electricity carbon neutral by 2030 , a target that would require massive investment in offshore wind, carbon capture and storage, and grid upgrades.

The Financial Times reported that Badenoch also linked Britain’s rapid emissions cuts since 1990 to higher energy costs, while presenting fossil fuel security as a matter of national security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero responded that new oil and gas discoveries “will not take a penny off bills, cannot make us energy secure and will only accelerate the worsening climate crisis”.