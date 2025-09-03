Uncertainty plagues India’s nuclear ambitions: The land and law challenge

Amid India's ambitions to scale up nuclear energy capacity up to 100 gigawatt (GW), the country is facing a significant roadblock, one that begins at the very foundation of any project: The land.

Experts and industry leaders at the PowerGen India 2025 event in New Delhi highlighted the often contentious issue of land acquisition and the legal framework that governs it.

The challenges aren't just about finding suitable plots; they are deeply rooted in legal statutes, financial viability and a fraught history of public relations.

According to them, nuclear projects, from site selection to first criticality, are a lengthy and deliberate process, typically taking 5-5.5 years from the first concrete pour. This doesn't include the initial two years for site studies, land acquisition and geotechnical validation. This timeline is a global standard and cannot be significantly compressed due to the inherent complexity and safety requirements of nuclear facilities, said Prasenjit Pal, executive director of the National Thermal Power Corporation.