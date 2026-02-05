US courts block Trump’s war on wind energy

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked wind energy, calling for a return to coal and fossil fuels. In December, his administration halted construction of five major offshore wind projects, citing vague national security concerns. But US courts have now overturned those stop-work orders, allowing all five projects to resume construction.

Together, these wind farms will generate 6 gigawatts of electricity — enough to power nearly 2.5 million homes. Judges ruled that the government failed to prove any credible security threat, dealing a major setback to Trump’s push to slow the clean energy transition.

As electricity demand surges due to data centres and AI infrastructure, experts say offshore wind remains critical to meeting future energy needs — and market forces may keep renewables alive despite political resistance.