US gas power proposals linked to data centres nearly doubled in the first half of 2026

The United States has surged ahead of China in building new gas-fired power generation, largely to feed a boom in artificial intelligence (AI), a new analysis by Global Energy Monitor (GEM) released August 25, 2026, found. The country has nearly doubled the gas-fired capacity it is developing to directly power data centres and this development is seen in the very first half of 2026.

At the end of 2025, GEM identified 97 gigawatts (GW) of gas power projects specifically planned for data centres in development.

GEM’s Global Oil and Gas Plant Tracker now counts 189 GW of gas-fired capacity in the US including announced, pre-construction, and construction phases. This capacity is intended to meet the explosive increase in electricity demand driven by the booming data center expansion.

Global Energy Monitor has been tracking gas-powered projects in the US that have been announced, are in development, or are under construction.

Driven by rapid data centre expansion, US gas-fired power capacity under development jumped 50 per cent to 378 GW, with Texas leading the race.

Since GEM’s January data release, gas power capacity in development in the US has increased 50 per cent (+127 GW), growing from 252 to 378 GW, accounting for one-third of the global total. If all these plants are built, “the US existing gas fleet would grow by roughly two-thirds, at an estimated cost of over US$647 billion in capital costs.”

Texas ahead of the world

Globally the fastest-growing gas power portfolios are in US states with Texas leading the push followed by Ohio, Pennsylvania among others.