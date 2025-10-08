US policy reversals slow domestic transition, but global energy shift pushes forward: DNV report

But the global effect is marginal: DNV projects the energy mix in 2050 will still be split almost evenly between fossil (51 per cent) and non-fossil fuels (49 per cent), with worldwide emissions only about 4 per cent higher than estimated in last year’s outlook.

“From a US perspective, this is a setback,” said Remi Eriksen, group president and chief executive of DNV. “But the global energy transition is not stalling — it is evolving. Momentum is shifting to regions that are doubling down on clean technologies. Security has become the dominant driver of energy policy, and paradoxically, this is accelerating the shift to renewables.”

China surges ahead as clean-tech powerhouse

China is consolidating its position as the global leader in renewable energy, expected to install 390 GW of solar PV and 86 GW of wind capacity this year alone, accounting for more than half of new global additions. Its low-cost clean technology exports — from solar panels and batteries to electric vehicles — continue to accelerate adoption elsewhere.

“China’s scale and speed are rewriting the rules of global energy,” said Daniel Cho, energy policy expert at Seoul National University. “The combination of domestic buildout and aggressive exports means the centre of gravity has shifted eastward.”

Europe, meanwhile, is striving to balance industrial competitiveness with its climate commitments. While renewables remain central to EU plans, the region is expected to fall short of its 2030 targets. Still, energy security priorities, particularly reducing reliance on imported fossil fuels, will cut European emissions by an additional 9 per cent by 2050, the report finds.

Energy security shapes transition

The report emphasises that energy security has overtaken climate ambition as the primary force shaping national policies. This is leading to greater investment in renewables and nuclear, as governments seek domestic, reliable energy sources.

Globally, DNV forecasts that security-driven policies will make emissions 1-2 per cent lower per year than they would otherwise be. Nuclear power, for instance, is projected to provide 9 per cent of global electricity in 2060 — a third more than if security concerns were absent.