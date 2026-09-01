Waterborne solar

Floating solar remains a relatively young technology in India. The country has around 700 MW of installed floating solar capacity, as per Union government data, while projects are now being planned on a much larger scale. The potential is significant in the context of India’s plan to increase the share of non-fossil sources in cumulative installed electricity capacity to 60 per cent by 2035. As of June 30, 2026, India had 297.36 GW of installed non-fossil-fuel-based electricity capacity, accounting for 54.18 per cent of the total installed capacity, according to the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). This comprised 288.58 GW of renewable energy capacity and 8.78 GW of nuclear capacity.