Energy
West Asia conflict hits Indian kitchens: LPG crisis shuts restaurants across cities
The situation highlights the economic impact on the hospitality sector
India’s LPG supply is facing serious disruption as tensions in West Asia impact tanker routes through the Strait of Hormuz. With nearly 62 per cent of India’s cooking gas imported, the crisis is already hitting restaurants and hotels across major cities. The situation highlights the economic impact on the hospitality sector and the government’s response to prevent a wider supply crisis.